iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,956,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296,852 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $496,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.