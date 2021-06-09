iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $116.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

