iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 203.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearshares LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,964.5% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $424.25. 197,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

