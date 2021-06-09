iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.