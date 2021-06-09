iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,600 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,631,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,435 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. 36,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

