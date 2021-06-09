iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Holdings Boosted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000.

NYF stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

