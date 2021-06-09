iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,104. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

