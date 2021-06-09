iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,228,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 694,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,782,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.