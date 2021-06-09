iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

