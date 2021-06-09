iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $323.08 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $219.37 and a 12 month high of $331.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.02.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

