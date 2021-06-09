iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 743.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after acquiring an additional 87,634 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,425.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 64,189 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83.

