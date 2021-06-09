iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 536.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,375 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 10.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. 14,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,151. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02.

