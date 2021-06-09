iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IAGG opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.86.

