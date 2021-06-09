IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.74 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $119.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

