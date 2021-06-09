IQ.cash (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $260,574.09 and $70,752.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00062181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00235775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00215982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.57 or 0.01282400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,262.89 or 1.00142496 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

