Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.60

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5877 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

