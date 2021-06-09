IoTeX Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $267.79 million and $31.10 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00114936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.64 or 0.00909198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049665 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.