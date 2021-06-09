IOST (IOST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143.54 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $486.80 million and approximately $143.54 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00116101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00069270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00922081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.84 or 0.09065496 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.