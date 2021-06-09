Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.41.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

INVH traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,064. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

