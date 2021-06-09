Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

INVH opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

