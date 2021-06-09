Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

INVH opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.