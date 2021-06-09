Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 101,671 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,095% compared to the average daily volume of 4,632 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter worth $11,894,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $16,735,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canoo by 1,405.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,244 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $5,269,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Roth Capital downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

GOEV opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05. Canoo has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

