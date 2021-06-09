Investors Purchase High Volume of Harmonic Call Options (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,692 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,326% compared to the average volume of 317 call options.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.22 million, a P/E ratio of -50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

