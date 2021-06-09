Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of VTN stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

