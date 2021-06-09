Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period.

Shares of CSD opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

