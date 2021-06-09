Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stake Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 756.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.