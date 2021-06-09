Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.71

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 6279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Invesco by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 360,908 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 260,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

