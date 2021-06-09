Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.61

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.61 and last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 9605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,855. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

