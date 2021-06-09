InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,965 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,360,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,051,000 after buying an additional 150,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.88. 67,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

