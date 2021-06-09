InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.