InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.8% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 709.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 107,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.39. 62,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.20. The company has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.17.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

