InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $138,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.55. 5,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.