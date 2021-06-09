International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

ICAGY stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

