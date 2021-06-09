Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

INTC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 401,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

