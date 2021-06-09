Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$189.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFC. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$167.70. 295,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,488. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$126.65 and a twelve month high of C$172.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The firm has a market cap of C$29.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$161.92.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.7144707 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

