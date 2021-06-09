Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joe Bob Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00.

TRGP stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

