Insider Selling: Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $32,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,773.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Martha Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Martha Stewart sold 3,266 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $35,338.12.

SQBG stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.56. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The textile maker reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.40 by ($9.13). The company had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Sequential Brands Group makes up about 0.2% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Sequential Brands Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, and SPRI.

