Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 3,976 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $928,236.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,594,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,990,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,680. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.