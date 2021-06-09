Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 9,398 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $518,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:IESC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,143. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
Read More: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.