Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 9,398 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $518,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IESC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,143. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in IES by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IES by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in IES by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IES by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

