Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO Sells 411 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $22,641.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 238 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $13,135.22.

On Monday, May 17th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 219 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $12,257.43.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,798. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

