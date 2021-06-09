Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells 57,572 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $8,076,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18.

On Thursday, May 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.