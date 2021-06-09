Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,393,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CRSR opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

