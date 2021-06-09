Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells 1,970 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

CPX stock opened at C$39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$26.13 and a 1-year high of C$40.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 1.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

