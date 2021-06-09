Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells $46,008.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rebecca Bottorff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25.

Bandwidth stock opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bandwidth by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

