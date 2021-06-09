Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

