ING Groep NV Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.72. 445,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,047,006. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $495.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

