ING Groep NV Takes $21.91 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.23% of Aramark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. 22,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

