ING Groep NV Has $9.78 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 70,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

UNP traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,103. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

