ING Groep NV Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.91. The stock had a trading volume of 110,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.10. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,680,977 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.