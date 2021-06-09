ING Groep NV Has $14.47 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 444.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,009 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,297,000 after buying an additional 47,589 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of -159.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

